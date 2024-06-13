Corrections and clarifications

• The triple jump world record set by Britain’s Jonathan Edwards in 1995 has stood for 29 years, not 19 as an article said (Newcomer Keith stays the distance to claim fine bronze, 12 June, p39, early editions).

• Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke won silver, not bronze, in the women’s 400m at the European Athletics Championships (Dobson snatches silver but dream of double gold unravels, 11 June, p34, late editions).

• Other recently amended articles include:

