Corrections and clarifications
• A graphic accompanying an article showed North Korea as having 501 nuclear warheads in January 2024; we meant 50 (Global spending on nuclear weapons ‘rose by 13% to record $91bn in 2023’, 17 June, p2).
• The painting titled The House of Commons 1793-94, which we used to accompany a comment piece, is by Karl Anton Hickel not “Karl Nickol” (There are better ways of doing democracy – we aren’t there yet, 6 June, Journal, p3).
• Other recently amended articles include:
