Corrections and clarifications

• An article incorrectly referred to the mayor of Amsterdam as “he” rather than “she” (How to be a socially conscious traveller, 19 August, G2, p6). Femke Halsema became the first female mayor of the city in 2018 and still holds the position. Also, the term “overtourism” was popularised by the travel news company Skift in a 2016 case study about Iceland, but not coined by Skift as we said.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Woman killed in ‘horrific’ attack and fire in Derry named as Montserrat Martorell

Senegal’s troubled Casamance region hopes for peace with rise of local boy to PM

Biden ‘not confident at all’ in peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses race

Maggy Howarth obituary

In search of Monet’s wild landscapes: a glorious art adventure in central France

Wildlife photographer of the year 2024 – preview

The Icelandic love secret: should we all try ‘sex before coffee’?

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.