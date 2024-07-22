Corrections and clarifications

• The Environment Agency budget is more than £2bn a year, not “more than £200m” as we said (How the Environment Agency lost its way, 13 June, Journal, p5).

• An interview with Nadia Almada said she was the only trans person to win Big Brother, in series five (‘I made my own rules’, 17 July, G2, p6). Luke Anderson won series 13.

