Corrections and clarifications

• An article (Grassroots Tory activists back Lee Anderson and say Sunak is a ‘snake’, 27 February, p6) referred to a petition shared on WhatsApp by Tory MPs that called for Rishi Sunak to reinstate Lee Anderson to the party. This petition was organised by the Conservative Post website, not the Conservative Democratic Organisation.

• The legislature in Wales is the Senedd, not the “assembly” (Welsh plans ‘may have to be scrapped’ after Hunt budget, 1 March, p33).



Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.