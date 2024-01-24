Corrections and clarifications

• A report of the death of Labour MP Tony Lloyd said that, for five years from 2012, he served as interim Greater Manchester mayor, for the last two years of which he was also Greater Manchester’s police and crime commissioner. In fact he was commissioner for five years, and interim mayor for the last two of those (‘Devoted servant’, 18 January, p17).

• The director Abel Ferrara is showing one documentary at the 2024 Berlin film festival, not two (‘I’m no saint’, 22 January, G2, p8).

