Corrections and clarifications

• Ivan Reitman was a producer of the 1978 film National Lampoon’s Animal House, not its director (It’s showtime!, 11 January, Saturday magazine, p33).

• A TV preview said the show With Love, Meghan was to air on Netflix from 15 January. Since publication, it has been announced that the show will not begin until 4 March because of the wildfires in California (Streaming, 11 January, What’s on, p6).

• An article (‘People get addicted to dance’, 4 January, Saturday magazine, p42) said Sadler’s Wells’ season would include Eve Stainton’s piece Impact Driver. However, this is no longer going ahead.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.