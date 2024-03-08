Corrections and clarifications

• An article (Arms exports: MPs from 12 countries vow to pursue ban on Israel sales, 2 March, p21) said the Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was the sole US signatory of a letter calling for governments to halt arms sales to Israel. In fact, the Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush also signed the letter.

• A coffee madeleines recipe gave instructions to whisk together eggs and sugar, but omitted to say what to do with that mixture. After all the other ingredients have been combined, they should be folded into the whisked mixture (2 March, Feast, p17).

• Other recently amended articles include:

