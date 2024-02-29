Corrections and clarifications

• David Cameron travelled to Washington DC in December, not this month as an article said (Why Cameron has been a ‘shot in the arm’ for UK diplomacy, 26 February, p8); and his message about Ukraine defence funding was delivered via a February opinion piece, not during his US trip.

• The comedy composer Steve Brown was 69 when he died, not 66 as we said (Steve Brown, Spitting Image composer, dies, 5 February, p15).

