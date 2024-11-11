Corrections and clarifications

• The Tax Foundation estimated the income from 10% and 20% universal tariffs under Donald Trump would be $2tn and $3.3tn respectively over 10 years, not per year (Will it all add up? What Trump is proposing for the US economy now, 9 November, p17).

• We said the Tory MP Robert Jenrick grew up in “Ludlow, Worcestershire”. The town is in Shropshire (Kemi Badenoch v Robert Jenrick, 2 November, p21).

• A package of video footage about the violence in Amsterdam, which was also embedded in an article, has been replaced.

• Other recently amended articles include:

