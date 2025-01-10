Corrections and clarifications

• An obituary of the author David Lodge said that he adapted his book Small World for television when in fact the screenplay was by Howard Schuman (4 January, Journal, p8).

• A quiz on the environment asked: “What should NOT receive priority over people needing new homes, according to Angela Rayner?” The correct answer was “c) newts”, not “d) water quality” as we said owing to an editing error (The wild side of the UK in 2024, 28 December, p31).

• Edward Skeletrix’s single Love U is not among the tracks on the artist’s new album, Museum Music, as we mistakenly said (…Staying in, 4 January, Saturday magazine, p41).

• Other recently amended articles include:

