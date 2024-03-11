Corrections and clarifications

• Calculation errors made in a pre-budget analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation led an article to state that Jeremy Hunt’s measures would leave working families £1,900 worse off by 2029 than they were in 2021; this figure should have been £1,300. Also, households’ average post-tax earnings at the start of 2024 were as much as £1,900 a year lower than at the start of 2021, not £2,400 lower (Budget plan risks forcing UK into second lost decade, Hunt warned, 4 March, p1).

• Other recently amended articles include:

