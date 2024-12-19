Corrections and clarifications

• An article (Tories only spent a quarter of cash for levelling up, FoI requests show, 16 December, p12) said that only £875,000 of £4.8bn from the main levelling up pot had been spent; that should have said £875m. Also, officials spent £616m, not £616,000, of the £2.6bn allocated to the shared prosperity fund.

• Owing to an editing error, we said the daily bill for temporary hotel accommodation for asylum seekers was £8m, rather than £5.5m (Care homes to be used for asylum seekers, 11 December, p1).

• Other recently amended articles include:

