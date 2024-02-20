Corrections and clarifications

• Lord (Richard) Attenborough, not his brother Sir David Attenborough, was a former president of Bafta (Prince William is hard to relate to – except at the Baftas, 20 February, G2, p3).

• An article said Israel had qualified for every Eurovision grand final since 2015. In fact, it missed the cut in 2022 (Eurovision’s organisers reject calls to ban Israel over war in Gaza, 16 February, p9).

