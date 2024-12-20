Corrie fans angered with ITV’s release plans for Gail’s final episode

Coronation Street fans have been left outraged by ITV’s plans for Helen Worth’s final episode.

The soap star, 73, has played matriarch Gail Platt on the ITV show since 1974 and her exit will follow what has been described as “a major storyline for the Platt family”.

In July, it was revealed that Sean Wilson would return as Gail’s ex-husband Martin Platt as part of the exit storyline, however the actor was suddenly axed after his return was announced.

Although Worth’s Christmas Day exit was planned to premiere at 7pm on ITV, reports have now claimed the episode will be available to stream on ITVX on Christmas morning hours prior to the broadcast.

Long-term Coronation Street fans have called the decision “an insult” to Helen Worth after the many years she has spent working on the programme.

“Gail’s exit should have been a huge TV event after 50 years on the show. But instead they’re shoving it on to ITVX in the morning before it even airs on TV. No respect,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“After she gave the majority of her acting career to the show it’s deplorable,” another person added.

“I’m not even being dramatic when I say they should have done a week of episodes dedicated to her exit. It just makes no sense to me,” a third fan said.”

Helen Worth as Gail Platt on ‘Coronation Street’ (ITV)

Meanwhile another fan pointed out that although Christmas Day was a “poignant spot” to air Worth’s exit, the soap star’s final episode will clash with the BBC’s much-loved EastEnders Christmas special.

“It’s gonna get crushed and go out to an audience of not even three million viewers,” they predicted.

Another social media user pointed out: “Barely any promo either where is Helen on This Morning or The One Show – it looks like the whole storyline has been a disservice.”

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed toThe Independent: “All episodes will be on ITVX at 7am on the day of tx [transmission].”

Ahead of Worth’s final Coronation Street episode, Gail is set to walk down the aisle for her seventh wedding and plans to set off for a new life in France with her latest husband Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson).

Worth was awarded an MBE for services to drama in 2023 (PA)

However, as per usual, chaos is coming for the Platt family. Gail’s son David (Jack P Shepherd) is facing pressure from the Radcliffe brothers (Seamus McGoff and Harry Lowbridge) to pay back money he stole from them.

Elsewhere, Gail’s eldest son Nick (Ben Price) faces being framed for fraud by his ex Leanne (Jane Danson) as he tries to plan a future with her stepsister Toyah (Georgia Taylor).

Meanwhile, Gail’s mother Audrey (Sue Nicholls) has refused her daughter’s offer to join her in France with Jesse. However, as their wedding day draws nearer, Audrey will resort to desperate measures to make Gail stay on Coronation Street.

Worth’s character Gail holds numerous records including being the series’ most married-female, having wed six times, one behind Steve McDonald (played by Simon Gregson). She made her mark in one of the most controversial stories of the day when her 13-year-old daughter Sarah (played by Tina O’Brien) became pregnant in 1999.

Worth has played Gail Platt on the ITV show since 1974 (ITV)

Speaking about her departure when it was announced back in June, Worth said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 and is available to watch on ITVX.