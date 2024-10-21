Corrie star Bruce Jones responds to upcoming death storyline

Coronation Street's Bruce Jones has responded to the announcement that his character Les Battersby is set to be killed off off-screen in upcoming episodes.

After Les was referenced in a recent episode his daughters Toyah and Leanne will soon learn of his passing. What he will die of, and how it will affect their currently-strained relationship, isn't known at this point.

Bruce, who played Les between 1997 and 2007 before a famously public departure from the soap, spoke to the Daily Mail about his reaction to finding out about the storyline.

"[Show bosses] already emailed me a over a fortnight ago to tell me what was happening," he said.

"I actually thought, well fine, I played him for 10 years. It gives me closure. Maybe it will stop people asking me all the time when I'm going back, if I'm going back. People want me back, but it'll stop all that, in shopping centres, wherever I go.

"I'm pleased it's happening but I'm also sad about losing a character I played for 10 years. I'm grateful to the street for that."

He added that he didn't feel any animosity towards the soap, stating that he doesn't really watch it anymore and isn't even sure whether Les would fit in there anymore, but does "wish them all the luck in the world."

Vicky Entwistle, who played Les' on-screen wife Janice, responded to his interview on social media.

"Well all I can do is [pray]. Thank you for the fun we had," she wrote. "I know you are hurt @Brucejonesnew. An email does in no way qualify. I guess the constant calls for you to come back upset them!!!"

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

