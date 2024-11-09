Corrie star Peter Ash responds to Paul's surprise return

Coronation Street star Peter Ash has responded to his character Paul Foreman's surprise return.

Paul died in early September after a lengthy battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). His husband Billy notably missed his chance to say goodbye.

Billy has been struggling with his grief since losing his soulmate, which has seen him turn to alcohol. He also made a romantic pass at his ex-boyfriend Todd Grimshaw on the day of Paul's funeral.

To make matters worse, Billy was recently tricked by one of Paul's former friends, who stole Paul's ashes and Summer's laptop while he was left alone in the flat.

ITV

Billy's heartbreaking storyline came to a head on Wednesday (November 6), when Paul's mum Bernie organised a special screening event at the Rovers Return.

A disapproving Billy turned to alcohol before the gathering and continued to drink heavily during the party, which led to him confessing that he tried to kiss Todd.

After storming out of the pub, Billy drank behind the factory and began to hallucinate. During his drunken stupor, a vision of Paul appeared before him as a guardian angel figure.

On Saturday (November 9), Ash took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude at being asked back for a cameo appearance as Paul.

"It was so lovely to back on the cobbles of Coronation Street one FINAL time!" he wrote, alongside a picture of himself with Jane Hazlegrove and Daniel Brocklebank – who play Bernie and Billy, respectively.

It was so lovely to be back on the cobbles of Coronation Street one FINAL time! This brings my total episodes of Corrie to a neat 600! It's been the time of my life!

Love you, Jane Hazlegrove & @Dan_Brocklebank #Paul #Bernie #Billy #Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/nzk0TRWizK — Peter Ash (@PeterAsh_85) November 9, 2024

"This brings my total episodes of Corrie to a neat 600! It's been the time of my life! Love you, Jane Hazlegrove & @Dan_Brocklebank."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share how "emotional" they felt while watching Paul's return, with one writing: "Such a poignant scene last night. You will be missed."

"Those were some of the best scenes on Corrie for ages. All 3 of y'all knocked it out of the ballpark. I cried a lot," another added, while a third said: "Such a beautiful surprise."

A fourth viewer echoed the sentiment, saying: "It was such a beautiful ending!! I was in bits! You will be greatly missed. Incredible actor. You have done so much to highlight MND with this storyline. Acting brilliance".

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

