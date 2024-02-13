Corrie star Ryan Prescott confirms Ryan Connor return

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Ryan Connor will be back on the cobbles within weeks, as actor Ryan Prescott has confirmed that he has already returned to filming.

Ryan left Weatherfield behind in December after deciding to move to Glasgow, to take on a new job as a DJ and make a go of a relationship with his new girlfriend, Crystal.

But Prescott has told The Mirror at the TV Choice Awards 2024 that Ryan will be back on screens imminently.

"I thought he was back this week," he said. "Filming is six to eight weeks ahead of transmission so I've been back a month, and so it's soon, yeah. But sometimes they stretch it out a little bit."

Ryan left Weatherfield amid the fallout over his secret passion with Daisy Midgeley, with Ryan having a showdown with Daisy's fiancé Daniel Osbourne before he departed. When he returns, he will discover that Daisy and Daniel have split for good, with Daniel now back together with his ex, Bethany Platt - who has also had a romance with Ryan in the past.

"It's like a love square now," Prescott said. "There is room for disaster that's for sure."

The actor added that he thinks Ryan is "always going to have a bond with Daisy" following the acid attack last year, teasing that "there's always possibilities in the future" for the pair.

"I think when you have been through something to the degree of trauma that they have together, there's an invisible, everlasting bond," he added.

"It's a basis for the foundations of a relationship, whatever relationship flourishes from it. He left right in the middle of it all, so lots of room for something to happen there."

The star added that he hopes Ryan will experience some happier times after he returns, saying that he would "love" to see Ryan work through the trauma that he experienced last year.

"I'd really like to see Ryan be a little bit more grounded, and have a real relationship for once, something a bit more traditional," he said.

The circumstances around Ryan's return, and the status of his relationship with Crystal, have yet to be revealed.

