Corrie villain Rowan triumphs with Amy Barlow plan

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street cult leader Rowan Cunliffe will score a victory next week, after he overcomes a major hurdle in his plan to recruit Amy Barlow.

Institute member Rowan has been using Leanne Battersby, who he signed up during the spring, to try to drum up interest from Amy, with Leanne having already persuaded Amy to watch the group's videos and attend their events.

Although Rowan has come close to convincing Amy to part with her inheritance money to invest in The Institute, some honest words from Aadi Alahan changed her mind.

ITV

Related: Corrie's Kit faces suspicion over Nathan arrest

But in scenes airing next week, villain Rowan keeps up the pressure on Amy, reminding her that it's not too late to invest her money in The Institute's new resource centre.

Although Amy has had second thoughts about risking the money that her grandmother Deirdre left for her, Rowan's persuasive words leave her with doubts once again.

Later on, Amy is once again left alone to run the Bistro. Fed up with the situation at work, Amy announces to stunned boss Nick Tilsley that she should have listened to Rowan after all and she's quitting her job.

ITV

Related: Corrie's Hope to be accused of Alina threats

Rowan is pleased by Amy's decision and he's soon arranging an "upload session" for her.

With Rowan already manipulating Leanne into pushing away her loved ones, and blackmailing Nick and Toyah Battersby over their affair, is Amy about to make a terrible mistake and become the next Street resident to be at Rowan's mercy?

ITV

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy, recently revealed that she'd actually prefer Leanne to be the person to take down The Institute rather than Amy, explaining that she wants to see Leanne get her revenge on Rowan.

"Part of me thinks, yeah, have Amy do it," she said. "But then I'd love to see Leanne get her own back — I'd love to see her go full Battersby and have Rowan for it!"

The star also teased that fans will soon get to see "some more of that weirdness coming out" in the cult storyline, as well as "more of what goes on behind the scenes" with the group.

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Friday, August 23.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like