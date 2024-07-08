Corrie and Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh shares new romance

Coronation Street and Waterloo Road star Kym Marsh has revealed that she has found love with her 101 Dalmations - The Musical co-star.

The actor, who is currently playing Cruella De Vil in the UK and Ireland stage tour of the musical, has shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing her co-star Samuel Thomas, who is playing Tom in the show.

"Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times," she captioned the post, adding "@samuelthomasuk I love you" and the hashtags "#beautiful #soulmate #loveyou".

Thomas also shared his own romantic photo to confirm the relationship, posting a black and white snap of himself touching foreheads with Marsh and writing, "I didn't expect you, but here you are. I love you."

Marsh commented on his post with "Ditto. The best things happen unexpectedly. Love you too".

Marsh has previously been married to fellow soap stars Jack Ryder, who played Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders, and Jamie Lomas, who stars as Hollyoaks' Warren Fox. She was most recently married to army major Scott Ratcliff.

The actor is known for her role as the long-suffering Michelle Connor in Corrie, who she played between 2006 and 2019, while she now stars in Waterloo Road as dinner lady Nicky Walters.



She recently spoke about her excitement over joining the 101 Dalmations tour, revealing that she was "over the moon" to be playing iconic Disney villain Cruella.

"Has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?!" she said. "Obviously she's a million miles away from me in real life – and my dogs are very glad about that – but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

