Corrie's Cassie Plummer frames Abi Webster in car damage plot

Coronation Street's Cassie Plummer will try to land Abi Webster in serious trouble in upcoming scenes, as Cassie frames Abi for her own mistake.

In scenes airing on Wednesday, December 27 at 8pm, Roy Cropper spots a Porsche in the garage while walking along the cobbles.

Roy thinks he recognises the car – and remembers that Cassie used it to take him on a recent shopping trip. He's shocked to realise that it actually belongs to a garage customer, and Cassie took it out without their agreement.

Abi and Kevin Webster later discover to their horror that the car's side panel has a huge scratch on it – it becomes apparent that it was the result of Cassie's trip out in the expensive vehicle.

Cassie then makes a sneaky move. She suggests to Kevin that Abi, who is in recovery from her substance addictions, has perhaps started drinking again – and infers that she scratched the Porsche while intoxicated.

Will Kevin believe Cassie – and will Abi get the blame for her recklessness?

While Abi has had a relatively quiet year, it looks like 2024 will bring plenty of fresh drama for her.

Sally Carman was recently spotted filming scenes with returning guest actor Anthony Crank, who plays dodgy drug dealer Dean Turnbull – suggesting that Abi could find herself in hot water again in the new year.

Fans can also expect to see a new story for Abi at some point soon, with Corrie producer Iain MacLeod recently confirming to Digital Spy and other press that a previously-promised "culture clash" plot for her is still in the pipeline after being "pushed down the order somewhat".

"The Abi story that I alluded to got pushed aside. I won't tell you by which story, because then you could probably work out what the Abi story was!" he said.

"There was another story that came along. Actually, strategically, it made more sense to do that one first. So it's still there, but it's just not yet in the show."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

