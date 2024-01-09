Corrie's Damon Hay and Harvey Gaskell in dramatic prison showdown

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Damon Hay will lose his temper at baddie Harvey Gaskell during a tense conversation in prison.

In upcoming scenes on the ITV soap, Damon – who has recently returned to the cobbles to prove he's changed to old flame Sarah Barlow – reacts violently when Harvey threatens him.

Damon and Sarah have reconnected since his return to Weatherfield, spending the night together and acting as a loved-up couple. She even goes as far as suggesting he could meet her family for a drink.

ITV

Despite being elated at Sarah's plan, Damon has something else on his mind as he tells her he needs to see Harvey. What Damon doesn't disclose, however, is that Harvey is insisting he carries out a criminal job for him.



As Sarah and Damon leave the Redbank Apartments, a furious Adam watches on.

Soon, Damon goes to see Harvey in prison, making it clear that if he pulls any more stunts, he'll exact his revenge.

The inmate, however, makes a threat towards Sarah which infuriates Damon – which leads to a physical confrontation.

ITV

As the guards drag Damon back, Dee-Dee Bailey, who's also in the visitation room with a client, clocks the heated exchange between the two men.

Speaking about patching things up with Damon in recent episodes, Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah, admitted her character isn't "thinking straight".

"I think if Damon does turn over a new leaf, and he does turn 100% straight, then maybe Sarah should think about it," she recently told Digital Spy and other press.

ITV





"But knowing Damon, and knowing the temptation to slip into his old ways and deal with people that maybe he shouldn't deal with, is he someone that Sarah should ever get mixed up with? Probably not!" she added.

"Long-term, it's a very bad idea. But with the chemistry that she feels towards him, I'm not sure whether she's thinking straight."



These scenes air on Monday, January 15.



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

