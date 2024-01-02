Corrie's Will Mellor offers Storm Henk warning after damage near his home

Coronation Street actor Will Mellor has issued a warning over Storm Henk after a tree fell over right in front of his house.

Mellor, who made his return to the ITV soap just yesterday (January 1), shared a video to his Twitter/X account showing the tree ripped from the ground and leaning against a wall surrounding his property.

"I just come out of the house," he said over the sound of the storm, before pointing to the uprooted tree. "The wind, I was looking at the trees and I was putting my decorations down outside and look! This just happened.

"The tree's been completely ripped out of the ground. I've been telling the council about these trees for years 'cause they're dead. I knew summat was gonna happen. Could have killed someone, look at that! Don't go outside!"

Meanwhile, Mellor's character Harvey is back on the Cobbles (well, he's in prison but back on the show) in a new plot twist that has seen him make a surprising alliance with Adam Barlow, as they both want to get revenge on Sarah Barlow and Damon Hay.

But, as the former Hollyoaks actor has teased, Adam might be getting in over his head.



"He can see that Adam's a desperate man and that's the perfect position for Harvey to find someone in," Mellor said.

"If he's desperate he’ll do things for him and Harvey will find it easy to get him to do what he wants him to do. Harvey doesn't mind getting rid of his brother if that's what is needed.

"As far as he's concerned, his brother had him beaten up, he's a bit of a threat, so if he's collateral damage then so be it. Harvey's playing everybody and they're all singing from his hymn sheet."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

