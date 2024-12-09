The Corrs announce 2025 tour dates

The Corrs are planning to hit the road again in 2025.

The 'So Young' group had an "unbelievable" time on the road with their 2024 'Talk On Corners' tour so have now announced a string of new shows in the UK and Ireland for June next year.

The siblings will perform two shows in Ireland, at Cork's Virgin Media Park on 6 June and St. Anne's Park in Dublin two days later, before heading to England to play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 11 June, Live at Piece Hall in Halifax the following night, and Plymouth Summer Sessions on 14 June.

The Corrs will be supported by Natalie Imbruglia on all UK and Ireland dates, with Imelda May also performing in Cork and Dublin.

Following those dates, and a previously announced appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival, the 'What Can I Do' group will head into Europe for three concerts in Germany, in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, and Spanish gigs at ALMA Festival in Barcelona and Madrid.

Singer Andrea Corr said: “The reception we received from audiences on the tour was unbelievable and we can’t wait to get back on stage. The energy the crowd has given us is like nothing we’ve felt before. It’s such a privilege to share the music with everyone - it means the world to us. See you there!”

Andrea previously admitted fame made her "more self-conscious and shy" and she was relieved when their popularity began to wane.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "It made me more self-conscious and shy. You always want it to last, but I don't think we could have taken the intensity.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm watching somebody that isn't me anymore, which it isn't, I suppose. We lived and breathed that life. Now I live and breathe another life."

Andrea also revealed that she and her siblings, Sharon, Caroline and Jim, played musical instruments because they wanted to be taken seriously.

She explained: "That's why we made sure we played our instruments. You're better off looking like a grungy band to be taken seriously, and we didn't look like that."

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday (13.12.24).

The Corrs 2025 tour dates:

6 June - Virgin Media Park, Cork

8 June - St Anne’s Park, Dublin

11 June - Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

12 June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax

14 June - Plymouth Summer Sessions, Plymouth Hoe

20 June - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

24 June - Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

25 June - Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

26 June - Tollwood, Munich, Germany

29 June - ALMA Festival, Barcelona, Spain

30 June - ALMA Festival, Madrid, Spain