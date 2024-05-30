Corrupt Border Force officer jailed after drugs plot uncovered

Gareth Glynn Davies was jailed for nearly six years for drug offences while he was a Border Force officer (PA)

A corrupt Border Force officer from Kent has been sent to prison after being arrested for his part in a plot to sell thousands of ecstasy tablets.

Gareth Glynn Davies, 44, of Cleves Way, Ashford, was arrested in January 2020 by officers from the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) Anti-Corruption Unit supported by his colleagues in the Border Force.

Davies, who worked as a field intelligence officer in Folkestone, was put under surveillance in 2019 after the NCA were tipped off about him and he was seen meeting a contact he had arranged to sell drugs to.

On January 21, 2020, he supplied the same person with four pills and promised to deliver another 5,000.

But he was arrested after the handover and searches of his car and home address led to the recovery of a lock knife, rambo knife, machete, two knuckle dusters and a baton he should have returned when he left the Prison Service.

He was subsequently charged with two drug supply offences, and dismissed from his role at Border Force.

Davies pleaded guilty on April 15 this year to both counts on the indictment and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to five years and 11 months.

Dave Rock, from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “It is a priority for the NCA to tackle insider threat and corruption at the border, and we work extremely closely with our colleagues at Border Force every day to prevent illegal drugs entering the UK.

“Davies thought he was beyond the reach of the law, willingly disclosing information that revealed his criminality.

“The class A drugs trade has a devastating impact on communities across the country, and Davies’ conviction today is a reminder to anyone involved that all those who play a part in it, however large or small, will face justice.”