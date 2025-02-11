Corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams to be dropped

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged with bribery and fraud last September - AP

The Justice Department has ordered federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

A former police captain, Mr Adams, who was elected mayor in 2021, was charged with bribery and fraud last September.

Mr Adams, a Democrat, travelled to Mar-a-Lago last month to meet Mr Trump, triggering speculation that he was seeking a pardon. He also attended Mr Trump’s inauguration.

It had been alleged in the indictment that he accepted $100,000 worth of free plane tickets and luxury hotel stays from wealthy Turkish nationals and at least one government official. The alleged corruption lasted over a decade.

Mr Adams denied the allegations, describing the charges as politically motivated.

According to the Justice Department, the charges will be re-reviewed when a Trump appointee is confirmed as a US attorney in the city.

Although the charges are set to be dropped, the decision was “without prejudice”, leaving the possibility of them being reinstated.

According to a memorandum obtained by the Washington Post, the charges were to be dropped because it was believed the case could hinder Mr Adam’s re-election campaign and his ability to devote full attention and resources to addressing illegal immigration and violent crime in New York City.

Mr Adams claimed that he was the victim of a political witch hunt because of his criticism of Joe Biden’s immigration policy, being angered by the former president’s decision to allow more than 200,000 migrants to come to the city in recent years.

He also held talks with Tom Homan, the new administration’s border tsar.

As president-elect, Mr Trump said he believed Mr Adams had been treated “pretty unfairly”.

He voiced further support for Mr Adams at the Al Smith dinner, a major charity event in the city.

“I was persecuted, and so are you, Eric,” he said.

Mr Adams has reportedly hinted he could rejoin the Republican party.