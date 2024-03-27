Corsica's regional assembly to vote on new autonomy proposals

Corsica's Assembly is set to vote on an agreement reached between the French government and the island's elected representatives regarding 'constitutional texts' that will provide for the recognition of autonomy for the island, while remaining within the Fifth Republic.

An agreement on Corsica's status of autonomy reached in Paris earlier this month, came after two years of negotiations and five hours of direct talks between Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and eight Corsican elected representatives.

The positve outcome of the discussion has given rise to cautious optimism on the island of 340,000 inhabitants that has been led by Corsican nationalists since 2015.

Negotiations on what type of autonomy Paris can give to Corsica within the parameters of the French constitution, were launched after weeks of violence on the island in 2022, following the death of pro-independence militant Yvan Colonna.

Colonna was attacked in prison where he was serving a life sentence for the 1998 assassination of Corsican police prefect Claude Erignac.

According to Darmanin, it is now up to Corsica's President of the Executive Council, Gilles Simeoni, "to seek a broad consensus within the Assembly, beyond the Corsican autonomist and nationalist family".

