Cory Booker Unveils Plan To Pay College Athletes And ‘End Exploitation In Sports’

The fight to improve compensation and labor rights for college athletes has reached the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, thanks to the only candidate who was a major college athlete himself.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who played college football at Stanford University, on Thursday unveiled a sweeping plan that his campaign called an effort to “end exploitation in sports,” for college athletes, professional cheerleaders and women in sports at the professional and amateur levels alike.

As part of his plan, Booker pledged to back legislation in Congress that would allow all college athletes to earn money from their names, images and likenesses. That would provide a federal solution to an issue that has roiled major college sports for a decade, ever since former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon sued the NCAA for similar rights to profit from the money his name and image generated for his school and others.

(Photo: Ethan Miller via Getty Images) More

Such legislation would expand on a bill California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law last week. That law requires California schools to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses ― through product endorsements and advertisements ― starting in 2023, making it the first state to guarantee college athletes such rights.

For Booker, though, the name, image and likeness issue could only mark the beginning of his efforts to reshape college sports. Part of his detailed plan calls for establishing a federal commission that would oversee sports in the U.S., a promise likely to set off alarm bells at the NCAA’s Indianapolis headquarters.

As president, the document states, Booker “would instruct federal antitrust agencies to use all of the enforcement tools at their disposal, including investigations and weighing in on key cases with [friend of the court] briefs, to crack down on practices that exploit and harm athletes in college and professional sports.”

That pledge ― if Booker were to follow through on it ― could drastically alter the landscape of college sports, and send the NCAA’s anachronistic version of “amateurism” the way of the Wing-T formation used in old-fashioned football games.

A number of lawyers, athletes and reformists have long seen antitrust law as the best legal avenue for winning wholesale change to the NCAA’s model and providing the compensation and labor rights for the athletes that lawmakers like Booker increasingly believe they deserve.

Their basic argument ― that the NCAA and its member schools have illegally conspired to artificially suppress the market value of college athletes’ labor ― has found a receptive audience in federal courts, which have repeatedly found the NCAA in violation of antitrust laws. But judges have also stopped short of overhauling the NCAA, and have instead relied on piecemeal changes that leave amateurism altered but largely intact.

Federal law enforcement agencies like the Department of Justice and FBI have also been loathe to use antitrust law against the NCAA, even when the opportunity has presented itself. The government’s recent landmark case against alleged corruption in college basketball, for instance, offered a prime opportunity for the federal agencies to go after the NCAA on antitrust grounds. Instead, they effectively took the side of the NCAA and its member universities and merely played whack-a-mole against the black market the NCAA’s own rules has created.

Story continues