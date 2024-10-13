Cory Booker says Harris is best candidate for two-state solution in Israel | CloseUp
On CloseUp, New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said Kamala Harris is the best candidate to find a two-state solution in Israel.
JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly
Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha
Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,
Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”
Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.
Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…
I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.
CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow discusses former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security, including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie took shots at fellow Republican Donald Trump for his mental decline, his childlike behavior amid Hurricane Helene and his chances of winning the presidency in November during an interview with New York Times opinion journalist Frank Bruni.Christie—who supported Trump’s last two campaigns before speaking out against him more recently—told Bruni that he has seen declines in the GOP nominee’s mental acuity and speaking ability.“He wasn’t as good in 2020 as
Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Return
OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet.
Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday, and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” whom he also referred
Drivers blocking live lanes of traffic and builders taking up space in roadways will face increased fines after city council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on Toronto's streets.The changes are part of the latest version of the city's congestion management plan. Councillors approved the suite of measures this week, including new steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordination of road closures and increased enforcement against drivers who violate the rules. Deputy May
Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.
Viktoriia Roshchyna had been detained last year while reporting in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Mike Davis, a potential attorney general pick by Donald Trump, has outlined extreme policy positions, though it's hard to tell if some of them are jokes.
House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) condemned comments from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), calling him “the ultimate hypocrite” after the Democrat claimed former President Trump is trying to manipulate the electoral college. “Ranking member Raskin is the ultimate hypocrite,” Comer told Fox News Digital. “He talks a big game about ‘saving democracy’ yet actively undermines…
Jost mocked the Ohio senator's attempts to dodge a question on Trump's loss in the last presidential election.