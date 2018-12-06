Cory Keen Builds Skate Ramps for a Higher Purpose

Tucked behind a tire store and teamsters union in an industrial section of Long Beach, CA, you’ll find a gritty workshop filled with stacks of lumber and a passionate crew of woodworkers/skaters covered in sawdust.
This is the home of Keen Ramps, led by Cory Keen, a 32 year-old skater turned master ramp builder. The unassuming Keen eschews workwear for streetwear, and can be found at the center of every activity in the shop-from measuring transitions to sawing 2x4 ramp supports. Keen has become a true craftsman, but that wasn’t always his path.
Raised in nearby Bellflower, CA, Keen started skating at 10 years old. But the desire to build things began years before he did his first ollie. Keen's dad owns a vending machine company. He had a workshop set up in their garage, where they spent hours building and repairing the machines. Keen states that his dad is an “all-around handy guy," and credits him with introducing Keen to tools at an early age and providing him with the opportunity to “run with any idea I ever had.” That, he says, became the driving force behind his passion for building. While most seven-year-old kids are watching TV or playing soccer, Keen built his own tree house from “scrap pieces of 2x4s, using a hammer, handsaw, and some nails.”
Years later Keen found himself laid off from a transportation planning firm and armed with a degree in urban studies and regional planning that he wasn’t sure what to do with. “I didn’t feel fulfilled working a desk job analyzing data and writing reports. I knew I had to pursue a career in something I was actually passionate about.” Skating had always remained a part of Keen’s life, and an opportunity to build a skate ramp for a friend's birthday party sparked the idea to start his own ramp company. Initially Keen wanted to start a skateboard instruction school, but a local company called Skate Dogs already had that covered. So instead of competing with Skate Dogs, Keen thought of a way to enrich its program and others like it. He wanted to “create opportunities to excite kids who are learning and progressing in their own driveways, backyards, and neighborhood streets.” And he could do that by building great ramps.
Skating is always about progression and pushing boundaries. So when Keen asked, “Would you like me to drop in off the forklift?” during the photoshoot for this article, no one was surprised. He nailed his first attempt launching, then doggedly kept dropping in and climbing back up to help us get the best photo. It later dawned on us that he wasn't doing us a favor. He was just enjoying a midday skate session, a benefit of the life he’s created.
Other than for photo shoots, these days Keen mostly rides only while setting up demos and contests to test equipment. But he seems to enjoy building the ramps and sharing them with others as much as skating itself. Plus, he's constantly around skaters. The do-it-yourself mentality that's ingrained in the ethos of skateboarding made it easy to find other skaters to join his company. Keen Ramps is 100% skater owned and operated. All ramps are hand built by skaters themselves, and Keen and his crew spend countless hours “testing (aka skating the crap out of) everything before we sell it,” he says.
Keen has built his reputation on making the most solid and fun-to-use skating equipment available. Whether it's a seasoned pro skating his ramps or a kid just beginning to learn, Keen wants them both to have the same joyful experience. He’s achieved this by fine-tuning the details in his ramps' construction. For example, a skate ramp's radius is a key measurement to how easy or hard it is to skate. Through years of experience, Keen has determined the optimal ramp radiuses that are fun, safe, and challenging for a variety of skill levels. Keen also overbuilds and supports the frames to make sure the ramps remain stable, year after year. And his team is constantly testing different materials and paints, “to ensure the surfaces aren’t too slick when you want to grip or conversely, too grippy when you want to slide or grind,” he says.
All of Keen’s ramp building decisions are from a skater's point of view. That means no exposed bolts or screws that could snag someone, coping built from durable schedule 40 steel that won’t dent, and premium preferred surfaces like Skatelite. which are weatherproof and provide the best feel.
In addition to building and selling all types of ramps, Keen spends an enormous amount of time and energy helping the local skate community. He was the previous president of the non-profit Action Sports Kids Foundation, and he’s also donated skate decks and ramps for art projects with Built by Kids and others. The week after our meeting, he'll travel to Tijuana to build a skate ramp for an orphanage. As focused as Keen is on building premium skate ramps, he is even more stoked on the impact his ramps are having on children, especially those who aren’t blessed with skate parks nearby, or who don't have the means to ever buy one of his ramps.
While Keen Ramps may someday outgrow its humble beginnings, it’s clear that Mr. Keen himself will always remain grounded in his mission of helping others, even when he’s dropping in out of the sky.
How To Build Your Own Ramp-And Do It Safely
Keen shared some ramp-building tips that can apply to one of their DIY quarter pipes or one of your own creations.
- Get a good impact driver.
- Make sure you have the right bit for the screws you’re using.
- Wear gloves if you don’t like splinters.
- Keep your ramp out of the rain and/or snow. The extra dollars spent using Skatelite will be well worth the investment.
- Always cover your ramp with a heavy tarp when it’s raining or snowing.
- Reapply an exterior deck coating to your ramp annually if you live somewhere with a harsh climate.
- Level your ramp with blocks (cinder block caps: 2”x8”x16” work best) and shims when installing a ramp on dirt or grass.
- Always cross reference your diagonal measurements. To make sure something is “square,” your diagonal measurements should be the exact same.
