Cory Keen Builds Skate Ramps for a Higher Purpose

Tucked behind a tire store and teamsters union in an industrial section of Long Beach, CA, you’ll find a gritty workshop filled with stacks of lumber and a passionate crew of woodworkers/skaters covered in sawdust.

This is the home of Keen Ramps , led by Cory Keen, a 32 year-old skater turned master ramp builder. The unassuming Keen eschews workwear for streetwear, and can be found at the center of every activity in the shop-from measuring transitions to sawing 2x4 ramp supports. Keen has become a true craftsman, but that wasn’t always his path.

Raised in nearby Bellflower, CA, Keen started skating at 10 years old. But the desire to build things began years before he did his first ollie. Keen's dad owns a vending machine company. He had a workshop set up in their garage, where they spent hours building and repairing the machines. Keen states that his dad is an “all-around handy guy," and credits him with introducing Keen to tools at an early age and providing him with the opportunity to “run with any idea I ever had.” That, he says, became the driving force behind his passion for building. While most seven-year-old kids are watching TV or playing soccer, Keen built his own tree house from “scrap pieces of 2x4s, using a hammer, handsaw, and some nails.”

Years later Keen found himself laid off from a transportation planning firm and armed with a degree in urban studies and regional planning that he wasn’t sure what to do with. “I didn’t feel fulfilled working a desk job analyzing data and writing reports. I knew I had to pursue a career in something I was actually passionate about.” Skating had always remained a part of Keen’s life, and an opportunity to build a skate ramp for a friend's birthday party sparked the idea to start his own ramp company. Initially Keen wanted to start a skateboard instruction school, but a local company called Skate Dogs already had that covered. So instead of competing with Skate Dogs, Keen thought of a way to enrich its program and others like it. He wanted to “create opportunities to excite kids who are learning and progressing in their own driveways, backyards, and neighborhood streets.” And he could do that by building great ramps.



