Cosplay abounds at Tampa Bay Comic Con

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY Sports
See what Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson does when he spots a boy wearing his jersey
When a 9-year-old football fan wore his favorite Detroit Lions jersey to the airport, he had no idea he’d be meeting his NFL idol.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oiler Has a Shot at Making New Team
A blast from the Edmonton Oilers past appears poised to get a chance with an Eastern Conference team.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Former Lightning Coach Lands Big Gig
This former Tampa Bay Lightning coach has earned a great new opportunity.
- FTW Outdoors
Mic'd-up Andy Reid was hilariously unimpressed with Patrick Mahomes' behind-the-back pass
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had much of the NFL world in disbelief last weekend when he actually broke out a behind-the-back pass for a first down to Travis Kelce against the Lions in preseason. It was an astoundingly impressiv
- The Hockey News - Nashville Predators
Demko's Health Issues Could Open Canucks' Eyes to Trading for Predators' Askarov
As the Predators are looking to move Askarov after he requested a trade, the Canucks present them with a great opportunity to pull something off.
- People
Simone Biles Says Paris Club Almost Charged Her $26,000 for Bottle of Champagne After Olympics Closing Ceremony
"Like are you insane?" the record-breaking Olympian said of the incident
- Yahoo News Canada
'...A black eye for the game': New York Islanders draw criticism online as Anthony Duclair obeys team's rules, cuts off his dreadlocks
Lou Lamoriello and his strict rules on player aesthetics are at it again as Anthony Duclair cuts off his dreads ahead of the New York Islanders training camp.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
New Bruins Star Removed From Top Centers List
This new Boston Bruins forward lost his place on the top NHL centers list.
- USA TODAY Sports
Yankees roast Little League coach who complained about Aaron Judge
Yankees issue scathing response to LLWS coach who complained that his team didn't get face time with Aaron Judge.
- OneFootball
David De Gea's return to football off to horror start 😬
David De Gea’s return to football got off to a horror start on Thursday.After 14 months away, the former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, his debut will be o...
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Former St. Andrews caddie manager calls weather conditions at Women's British 'farcical,' helps Jenny Shin to stellar 69
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Fraser Riddler called the opening round of the AIG Women’s British Open over the Old Course farcical. As the longtime caddie manager of St. Andrews Links, Riddler has seen his share of challenging conditions and Thursday’s, he said, was amon
- Yahoo Sports
Kerr out at Team USA, Zion slims down & our favorite under-the-radar offseason moves | No Cap Room
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk their way through the late August NBA news cycle and list off their favorite under-the-radar moves from this NBA offseason.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: The Underdog Who Made It
Making it to the NHL isn't easy, even when you are drafted. Making it out of an invitation to camp is a true show of resiliency and determination.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Ranks Third in NHL Network's Top Centers List
Matthews was the only Maple Leafs player on the list, featuring the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl, Crosby, and Bedard.
- The Canadian Press
Votto bids farewell as Blue Jays lose to Reds: 'I wanted to play a year in Toronto'
TORONTO — Joey Votto was sad to end his comeback bid to play for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, but the 40-year-old first baseman could not ignore that his game was no longer at a Major League level.
- Canadian Press Videos
Orthodox Jewish protesters against military service law forcibly removed by police in Jerusalem
Ultra-orthodox Jewish demonstrators were beaten and forcibly removed from the road by police in Jerusalem on Wednesday, as they protested against a potential new draft law which could end their exemptions from military service.
- FTW Outdoors
Steph Curry removed the Warriors from his Instagram bio and NBA fans acted totally rational about it
Welcome to Layup Lines, For the Win's basketball newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Have feedback for the L
- USA TODAY Sports
Little League World Series games today: LLWS schedule for Thursday, Aug. 22
Here's who's in and how you can watch Thursday's slate of games including the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
5 things to know about the AIG Women's British at St. Andrews, including the 'horrendous' forecast and Lexi Thompson's future major plans
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Even R&A chief Martin Slumbers can't believe how many of the top female players in the world
- The Hockey News - Nashville Predators
Predators' Askarov is Damaging his Reputation with Trade Request
In a misguided attempt to prove his NHL readiness, Nashville's top goaltending prospect may have just set his timeline back even further.