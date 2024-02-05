The Cost of Care: Planning to afford the unknown

The Canadian Press

An Israeli food tech company says it now has the green light to sell its lab-grown milk protein to dairy manufacturers and food companies in Canada. Remilk said Monday it received a "letter of no objection" from Health Canada regarding its version of the BLG protein, which can be used as a non-animal source ingredient in products that look and taste like traditional milk, cheese, yogurt and ice cream. The protein is equivalent to its cow-derived counterpart but no animals are involved in its cre