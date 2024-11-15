Cost of flights to soar to record high as aircraft supply crisis leaves planes grounded, experts warn

Simon Calder and Andy Gregory
·4 min read
Cost of flights to soar to record high as aircraft supply crisis leaves planes grounded, experts warn

Airfares are set to hit record highs next year and there will be a surge in flight cancellations as a result of critical shortages of plane engines and spare aviation parts, insiders fear.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are among carriers who have already been forced to ground planes and postpone entire routes as a result of a shortage of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

The situation is resulting in airfares soaring as competition between airlines narrows, and insiders warn that flight cancellations linked to supply chain issues will hit their peak next year.

In one instance uncovered by The Independent, the cost of a hand-baggage only British Airways ticket on the Heathrow-Cape Town route on 11 April now sits at £2,922 return – nearly three times the price on BA for the same dates to and from Johannesburg.

Last month BA cancelled the resumption of daily flights between Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur this winter, removing 200,000 seats from the available capacity between the UK and southeast Asia, in a move it blamed on “delays to the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce”.

Engine issue: Older Boeing 787 Dreamliners are particularly affected by the parts shortage (Stuart Bailey)
Engine issue: Older Boeing 787 Dreamliners are particularly affected by the parts shortage (Stuart Bailey)

Virgin Atlantic also blamed Rolls-Royce shortages after it deferred a planned resumption of London flights to Accra in Ghana and Tel Aviv in Israel until next winter, with its Cape Town schedule also set to pause a month earlier than planned.

Paul Charles, former director of communications at Virgin Atlantic and now CEO at The PC Agency, said: “The engine issues have caused massive problems for airlines and consumers.

“Airline planning teams have had to rewrite their rulebooks on how they use their fleet on the most popular destinations that they need to protect – and gamble on which routes will pay the price and be deleted from their networks.

“For consumers, prices will continue to rise – 2025 will see record fares on many routes. If you want to go abroad next year, be prepared to pay for it is the message.”

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to relatively older Boeing 787s are now at the point when many components need to be replaced according to the stringent rules designed to ensure planes are safe.

But industry insiders say that, at the height of the pandemic, many manufacturers scaled back their operations and made staff redundant as demand for their precision-engineered components evaporated.

Warning that “all of the companies in our industry are suffering from this”, a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce said: “We continue to work with all our customers to minimise the impact of the limited availability of spares parts.

Virgin has delayed resuming flight to Accra and Tel Aviv (Virgin Atlantic/PA)
Virgin has delayed resuming flight to Accra and Tel Aviv (Virgin Atlantic/PA)

“We have been taking decisive action and moving quickly to prioritise the resources needed to reduce the impact created by the current industry-wide supply chain constraints, it’s the highest priority for our Civil Aerospace division.”

Nick Cunningham, an aerospace and defence analyst at Agency Partners, previously told The Independent that the supply chain issues could take years to resolve.

“It’s a very deep and abiding issue that’s going to take a long time to fix, because it’s going to take a long time to train up enough people, and then you need to hang on to them,” he said. “That starts with training kids at college. So that gives you an idea of the time scale involved. It’s going to take years.”

He also noted that the disruptions are not limited to Rolls-Royce engines but affect almost every aspect of modern aerospace production.

Robert Boyle, a former director of strategy at BA’s parent company IAG, said that airlines are frustrated and “struggling with grounded aircraft”.

But in a nod to prices now soaring to higher than pre-pandemic levels, he also noted that the lack of competition was serving to drive passenger fares up: “Aviation profitability is heavily driven by supply/demand balances and the shortages will help support overall pricing.”

Rolls-Royce said it was working to reduce the impact on its customers (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rolls-Royce said it was working to reduce the impact on its customers (Paul Ellis/PA)

Rob Burgess, founder of the Head for Points frequent-flyer website, was one of an estimated 15,000 passengers affected by the early termination of Virgin’s flights from Heathrow to Cape Town.

Mr Burgess warned that the axed flights to South Africa over next Easter will cause significant problems, “falling during school holidays and over a period with two bank holidays”.

The Rolls-Royce spokesperson added: “Over the last 12 months we’ve introduced a number of initiatives to reduce the impact on our customers. Our Trent 1000 Task Force has been working at pace to deliver these improvements, drawing on our world-class engineering and technology capability.

“These changes are already having a positive impact. So far this year, we’ve increased Trent 1000 supply chain output by a third, making more components available and minimising the time engines spend in our Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centres.

“We’re confident that these bold changes coupled with our long-term investment plans will provide continuous improvement for our customers.”

Latest Stories

  • Subaru Crosstrek driver blames car's lane-centring technology for accident

    Tobias Marzell doesn't think he'll ever use the lane-centring feature on his 2021 Subaru Crosstrek again, after he believes it caused an accident during his morning commute last month.Marzell was driving on Highway 30 near Brossard, Que., when he noticed the steering wheel tugging him a bit to the left. As he headed into a curve, Marzell said he made his own adjustments to keep the car to the left of the centre line.All of a sudden, the steering "decided to jerk to the right heavily and instantl

  • A YouTuber asked 70-somethings what their biggest regrets are — how many apply to you?

    “You know the golden years are not that golden."

  • 8 Hybrid Vehicles That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money

    As the technology behind electric vehicles (EVs) continues to evolve, the mileage range of EVs is growing too, with the electric rides able to go farther than ever before between charging sessions....

  • Austria says Russia to cut off gas from Saturday

    Russia told Austria on Friday it will suspend gas deliveries via Ukraine on Saturday, in a development that signals a fast-approaching end of Moscow's last gas flows to Europe. Russia's oldest gas-export route to Europe, a pipeline dating back to Soviet days via Ukraine, is set to shut at the end of this year.

  • Bear Attacks on Rolls-Royce, AMG G63 Actually Man in Bear Suit: Investigators

    4 people have been arrested for insurance fraud after investigators found damage to a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-AMG G63 and another Mercedes-Benz was caused by a man in a bear costume, not a bear.

  • Russia restricts enriched uranium exports to the United States

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has imposed restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States, the government said on Friday, creating supply risks for U.S. nuclear power plants which last year imported a quarter of their enriched uranium from the country. Russia said the temporary restrictions were a response to Washington's ban on imports of Russian uranium, which was signed into law earlier this year, but contained waivers allowing for shipments to continue in case of supply concerns through 2027.

  • Canada's oil & gas industry likely to cut production under new rules: Morningstar DBRS

    The credit ratings agency says the federal government is overly optimistic about the pace of decarbonizing in the sector.

  • China's legacy chip production slows in October as possibility of new US sanctions looms

    China's integrated circuits (IC) output grew at a slower pace in October, pointing to weak demand in the domestic chip sector ahead of an expected tightening of US sanctions in President Joe Biden's final months in office. China's IC output, a broad measure of semiconductor production, grew 11.8 per cent year on year last month to reach 35.9 billion units, according to data published on Friday by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). It was down slightly from 36.7 billion units in Septemb

  • Chinese EV makers' go-global drive hits bumps amid Beijing's warning, failed deals

    The go-global strategy of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers has hit speed bumps after Beijing warned them not to invest in certain markets and a battery maker's failed US$4 billion plan for production in Germany provided a bitter lesson. Companies are realising that cost advantages and a grasp of core technologies are not enough to guarantee the success of multibillion-dollar investments in countries where consumers are not yet familiar with Chinese EV brands. Insufficient knowledge of the le

  • Shenzhen unveils centre for third-generation semiconductors amid self-sufficiency drive

    Shenzhen will unveil a national innovation centre for so-called third-generation semiconductors at the city's annual hi-tech fair on Friday, as China's southern tech hub looks to bolster its role in the country's self-sufficiency push. The Shenzhen Comprehensive Platform of the National Third-Generation Semiconductor Technology Innovation Centre is expected to support the research and development, design and prototype production for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials and d

  • 2 arrested after gunshot victim found in car that fled, crashed

    What started as a call about a concerning message ended with a man found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle that fled police and crashed in Scarborough early Friday, Toronto police say. Insp. Brian Maslowski said police initially got a call from an individual who reported a concerning message they received from a friend. The message contained a photo threatening the victim with a firearm, Maslowski said, adding that police were able to obtain a description of the vehicle. Police tried t

  • Rogue B.C. acupuncturist's unlicensed needlework captured by hidden camera

    Rogue acupuncturist Wai Cheong Chik was captured on cellphone video performing a treatment on a patient at his Richmond home. As Jason Proctor reports, a&nbsp;B.C. Supreme Court judge has now found Chik guilty of contempt of court.

  • Steel construction industry discusses possible U.S. tariffs during conference in Calgary

    People who work and own businesses in the steel industry have some concerns about another Donald Trump administration. In 2018, his adminstration then imposed, albeit briefly, a 25% tariff on Canadian steel products. That has some attending a steel construction industry conference in Calgary talking about what will happen if Trump follows through on a campaign promise to bring in more tariffs.

  • Tencent adds 3,000 jobs in third quarter, signalling Big Tech growth in China amid AI race

    Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings added more than 3,000 jobs in the third quarter, in a sign that the country's most valuable technology company is on a new growth trajectory after the industry was beset by downsizing in recent years. The Shenzhen-based company had 108,823 employees by the end of September, up 3 per cent year on year, according to its quarterly earnings results. The new jobs extend the payroll growth seen in the second quarter, when Tencent added 719 jobs from the previous

  • I’m a Financial Planner: This Is My 6-Step Retirement Plan

    Creating a solid retirement plan is much like planning a road trip -- without a clear destination and a map to guide you, it's easy to get lost. Learn More: 7 Things You'll Regret Downsizing in...

  • Toronto staff peg cost of provincially ordered bike lane removals at $48M

    TORONTO — Ontario's plan to remove bike lanes on three major roads in Toronto will cost more than $48 million and likely lead to only minimally faster commutes for drivers, city staff say in a new report.

  • I'm 63, Have $1.6 Million, and Spend $4,500 Monthly. Is It Time to Retire?

    With a $1.6 million net worth and $4,500 in monthly expenses, retiring at 63 is a possibility, but quite a bit of that depends on your circumstances. The income your net worth will generate depends first on how much of it is in the form of liquid assets. Your personal risk tolerance is another key […] The post I'm 63 With a $1.6 Million Net Worth and $4,500 in Monthly Expenses. Can I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Miami condo owners in luxury towers on the beach sue companies over safety concerns

    What to know about the case at the Bal Harbour complex near Surfside.

  • Kraft Heinz must face Mac & Cheese lawsuit, judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Kraft Heinz must face a proposed nationwide class action alleging that it defrauded consumers by claiming its Kraft macaroni and cheese, one of its best-known products, contains no artificial preservatives. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said the Illinois, California and New York consumers leading the lawsuit plausibly alleged that Kraft Mac & Cheese contained a synthetic form of citric acid that differed from the natural variety, and also contained sodium phosphates. The Chicago-based judge said the plaintiffs specifically alleged that the ingredients functioned as preservatives, making Kraft Heinz's claim of "No Artificial Flavors, Preservatives or Dyes" on labels false, and cited academic studies and U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance to support their case.

  • 5 Luxury Cars With the Worst Resale Value

    Luxury cars look sleek, offer maximum comfort, and cost a pretty penny -- except when it comes time to resell them, that is. For the well-to-do, this may be neither here nor there. But for those looking to recoup their investment, certain luxury cars spell trouble.