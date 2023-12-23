Cost of living: How are people saving money this Christmas?

For many people, Christmas has come at a time when they are already feeling the pinch, as household bills and outgoings continue to hit them hard.

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many families to think outside the box, to reduce spending this festive period.

Charity shop bargains, Secret Santas, handmade presents and vegan Christmas dinners are among some of the methods.

"It's about taking the pressure off," Hannah Christie, from north Belfast, told BBC News NI.

She is spending Christmas Day with her family who have been "really good at communicating and divvying up responsibilities" to help spread the costs.

The adults in her family are doing Secret Santa and they have agreed a spending budget for children's presents.

"It wasn't just about trying to save us money, but also have a more enjoyable time of year," she said.

'A circular economy'

Hannah has bought clothes as presents from online marketplace Vinted and toys and books from local charity shops.

She has also given away and received items for free in Facebook groups.

"The stuff people give away or sell at good prices is so good," she says.

"I also sell a lot of my kids' clothes online, as well as buying stuff, so it creates what I think of as a bit of a circular economy there."

She is also making a felt play set for her nephew.

"I'm sewing different types of pasta and using brown paper bags to make pretend packaging," she said.

"I'll give them to him with a mini pot and spoon and he can do pretend play with all the food."

Hannah plans to make boxes of baked goods with her daughter for family members too.

"I know they'll love that because it's something she'll put the time into doing," she added.

Bety Smith says more people should shop in charity shops

Browsing the Age NI charity shop in Newtownards, Bety Smith says that "everybody's trying to save money" this Christmas.

"You can find so many fantastic things in charity shops," she said.

"There's a stigma around buying in charity shops but it should be gone."

Bety has made her own Christmas wreath using foliage from her and friends' gardens this year, rather than buying one.

"I cooked oranges in the oven overnight, dried the orange, took leaves out of the garden, and made a whole big wreath," she said.

"It's easy to do and I just love doing it."

'You can't beat it'

Another Newtownards local, Kelly May Johnston, has also been looking out for presents for her children in charity shops.

She adds that often people donate unopened gift sets that shoppers can snap up for a couple of pounds.

"You can't beat it - it's brand new, papers, wrappers and everything," she added.

Kelly May Johnston has been looking out for presents in charity shops

Kelly May has had the same Christmas tree for about 10 years and adds new baubles each year, some from charity shops.

"We also got a snowman and teddy bear in charity shops and we just made up a wee corner with the Christmas tree," she adds.

Higher footfall

Age NI store manager Kelly Higditch said December has been "crazy", in terms of charity shoppers.

Age NI Newtownards shop manager Kelly Higditch has noticed in increase in shoppers

"Shops have increased their prices - and people can't afford it," she said.

"I even have even a free box of toys with bits and pieces because not everyone can afford a toy."

For many, charity shops are "a lifeline", especially at Christmas, according to Oxfam Holywood shop manager Fiona Anderson.

But she added that there is still a stigma attached to second hand shopping.

"Our challenge to the public is we dare you to shop second hand this Christmas," she said.

Fiona Anderson is trying to encourage people to shop in second hand stores

She said her team also put "a lot of energy and effort" into the shop's toy section, in particular.

"We want people to know that it is beautiful, ethical, merchandise and it doesn't break the bank."

A vegan Christmas

Liz Doherty, who lives in Londonderry, has been making homemade gifts for years, initially driven by the need to recycle.

But there is even more of a need to be creative this year with the cost of living, she said.

She makes fabric items, such as Christmas decorations and quilts, along with wine bottle covers and toys.

Her slimming group will each be getting a "no calorie gingerbread man", made of fabric.

"I put a scented oil into the stuffing," she said.

"If I'm doing a lot of them, I have them in a bag with cinnamon or Christmas spices."

Liz plans to go vegan for Christmas dinner, after seeing the cost of turkey.

"I'm going to my daughter in Liverpool for Christmas and she's vegan," she said.

"I went online to price a turkey crown and small piece of ham [for myself]. I thought, 'I could feed a family for a month on what they're asking me to pay'.

"So I'm now going vegan for Christmas and we will share the cost of the dinner."