Costco brand eggs due to salmonella danger recalled in five states

Some of Costco's 24-count Kirkland Signature organic pasture-raised sold in 25 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina are recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Handsome Brooks Farms on Wednesday recalled its 24-count Kirkland Signature organic pasture-raised eggs due to potential salmonella contamination in five states.

The eggs are distributed through 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina and sold under Costco's Kirkland Signature store brand, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The eggs were sold starting on Nov. 22, have the UPC code 9661910680 and are packaged in plastic egg cartons bearing the Kirkland Signature brand name at the top.

The recall only applies to eggs with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan. 5, 2025, both of which are printed on the side of the 24-count egg cartons.

The recall is due to the accidental packaging of eggs that were not intended for retail distribution being placed in the 24-count cartons.

No illnesses complaints have been made regarding the eggs, but Handsome Brands is proactively removing the questionable cartons from the 25 Costco stores, the FDA said.

The recall is being done in cooperation with the FDA.

The FDA said consumers should stop eating the questionable eggs and return any recalled units they might have to local Costco stores for a full refund or otherwise dispose of the eggs.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Handsome Brooks Farms by calling 646-733-4532, Ext. 1, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or by email at recall@hbeggs.com.