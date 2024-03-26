Costco cracks down on non-members eating at food court
Costco cracks down on non-members eating at food court
Costco cracks down on non-members eating at food court
The rapper's plane landed in Antigua on Monday after departing from the Van Nuys Airport
Four men accused by the Russians of carrying out a deadly attack on a concert hall appeared to show clear signs of having been brutally interrogated when they were paraded in court. The suspects, from Tajikistan, were charged with terror offences after Friday's attack at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, left 137 people dead and at least 182 injured. Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, 32, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, 30, Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, 19, appeared at Basmanny district court in Moscow on Sunday.
Family members said the 21-year-old suffered brain injuries and bruising throughout her body.
The cruise line said in a statement that it was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
Nada Alkhayyat woke up one Sunday morning back in August to some suspicious charges on her credit card, but little did she know that was just the start of her worries.Her daughter had forgotten her purse — and Alkhayyat's Mastercard, which she'd borrowed — in the family Jeep the night before, but when Alkhayyat stepped outside to retrieve it, there was no Jeep to be found."I came outside in my pyjamas ... and it was like, I'm dreaming," she recalled months later. "My daughter, maybe she parked i
Look no further than your local Facebook Group for a terrifying true crime story.
A popular Reddit forum that was started as a place for Canadians to vent about the rising cost of groceries is organizing a boycott of Loblaw and its affiliated businesses this May — a call to action that's quickly gaining traction.
Her family reported her missing when she didn’t pick her child up from daycare, police said.
The incident happened after the 18-year-old was walking her dog into their residence at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 23
Durham Regional Police Service released details of two suspects involved in a bank distraction theft in Pickering. On Feb. 11, around 2:25 p.m., a person was at a Bank of Montreal ATM vestibule at 1360 Kingston Rd. when two men approached them and asked for assistance using the ATM, according to a news release Monday. Police say the suspects then allegedly stole the victim's bank card and withdrew $1,500. Police described the first suspect as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40, approximat
Resendo Tellez was arrested Friday on several charges, including "removal of human remains from other than cemetery"
Mackenzie Hopkins was found slain in her Kansas City home in 2022
A woman who accidentally put cannabis candies in bags to hand out on Halloween after running out of loot for trick-or-treaters in 2022 broke down crying in a Winnipeg courtroom on Monday, as a judge asked her to imagine what might have happened if a young child had eaten the drug-laced candy she gave them.Tammy Sigurdur was sentenced to pay a total of $5,000 in fines as part of a joint recommendation accepted by a judge for her role in handing out the cannabis edibles, which court heard were not
A search-and-rescue effort is underway, with divers and emergency personnel desperately combing the area for people believed to have fallen from the collapsing bridge, officials said. Six people remain unaccounted for as the desperate search continues at the site of the bridge collapse, Coast Guard officials said at a Tuesday morning news conference. Construction workers were on the bridge working on potholes at the time of the collapse, Governor Wes Moore said.
Hill has been in headlines for multiple off-field incidents this offseason
The standby passenger was seen taking photos of other people's boarding passes before using one of the photos to illegally board the plane, authorities said.
Controversial comedy troupe Danger Cats performed in Vancouver Sunday, despite a crowd of protesters gathered outside the downtown venue.A previously scheduled show was cancelled in Metro Vancouver in February. That show generated outcry due to the troupe's online sale of T-shirts that protesters said made light of serial killer Robert Pickton's victims.Pickton targeted sex workers and vulnerable women in the Downtown Eastside, and many of his victims were Indigenous women. One of those victims
The mother had been shot in an apparent attempted murder-suicide, Texas police said.
The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital but died in an emergency room, Tennessee officials said.
Judge Juan Merchan is holding a pre-trial hearing Monday to discuss the discovery issues that led to the delay of the trial on charges brought by the Manhattan DA