Costco Is Selling Premade Vodka Jell-O Shots, So the Party Will Never, Ever Stop

From House Beautiful

It’s time to party! OK, maybe you’re reading this in the morning — in which case, it’s not exactly time to party. But later, it’s time to party! There’s something about Jell-O shots that are so much more fun to take than regular shots, and it’s kind of like a little snack too, right? There’s no need to make your own, thanks to Shottys Gelatin Shots.



The party-ready shots have five original flavors: strawberry, lemon, lime, orange, and blue raspberry. The gluten-free, kosher shots come in packs of eight, with only one color in each. However, Instagram account @costcobuys recently posted a picture of the party pack at Costco, which consists of 24 shots in strawberry, watermelon, blue raspberry, and grape flavors.

Each shot is made with six times distilled vodka and has 12.5% ABV. Fellow Jell-O shot makers know that the biggest woe is not being about to get the damn shot out of the glass. Shottys come in squeezable cups, so it’ll be easier to get them out.

It appears that Shottys first launched in 2017, so that means we have a lot of Gelatin Shots we have to catch up on! All you have to do is toss them in the refrigerator (preferably immediately after you get home), and let them go from liquid to solid. Then, you pull off the top and cheers away!

In addition to the Costco, Shottys Gelatin Shots are also available at liquor stores across the country and even some Whole Foods locations. We doubt anyone will turn their noses up at these once you break them out at a party, barbecue, tailgate, random Tuesday afternoon, you know, whenever.

