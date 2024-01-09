Cosy London restaurants for the cold snap, from Smoking Goat to the French House

Glowing beacon: Carlotta in Marylebone offers kitsch Italian warmth (Jerome Galland )

After a worryingly mild Christmas, colder climes have arrived. No longer are we in the midst of a disjointed December: outside is positively bracing. And so here we welcome warm and comforting classics — cottage pie, lamb stew and the like — not to mention stodgy crumbles.

In this cosy season, there are restaurants that offer quiet corners, those replete with candles and deep red wines. Where? Smoking Goat (64 Shoreditch High Street, E1, smokinggoatbar.com) is an idea, not least because it is always so busy and with a roaring open kitchen where flames lick meat, that the dining room is endlessly warm. The Thai grill harbours an enchanting menu, one that brings langoustines treated with sambal luat (chilli salsa), spectacular hot fried chicken, and a kra pow of smoked mutton as warming as wearing mittens.

Also in east London is My Neighbours the Dumplings (165 Lower Clapton Road, E5, myneighboursthedumplings.com). It is a parlour of a restaurant, with wooden screens and low-hanging lampshades and with steaming baskets of inviting dim sum. Importantly, long thin candles are eased into old wine bottles, while the service is atmosphere-building, a half-frenetic, mostly casual style that feels nourishing. Order the har gau to begin and then move onto pot stickers, whether pork and lime or lamb and mushroom or both, and the ham sui gok: crispy vegan dumplings bursting with truffle and potato.

Soothe your soul: laksa and chicken at Sambal Shiok (Chris Keeling)

There is call for laksa — such spicy bowls suit chilly days. Sambal Shiok (171 Holloway Road, N7, sambalshiok.co.uk) owner Mandy Yinn has long offered one of London’s best examples of Malaysian cooking, and she could do with heightened support because taxing roadworks currently mask the front of her restaurant. In west London, Normah’s (23, 25 Queensway, W2, normahs.co.uk), a diminutive space in Queensway Market, is another assured home to fine Malaysian food. In charge is owner Normah Abd Habid and her beef rendang with flaky roti is soothing. Like wearing a bobble hat, this time.

It wouldn’t be cosy season without the pub. Venture south to Vauxhall, home of the Canton Arms (77 South Lambeth Road, SW8, cantonarms.com). Any past visitor will attest to its sheltering abilities: old wooden tables, burgundy walls, dusty wines and bottles of pickled vegetables. It’s a haven to crab rarebit, grilled ox hearts and Italian sausages. Elsewhere on the menu might be fish cooked simply with butter beans or leeks or whatever might be in season, and arguably the most comforting dish in London this autumn, a slow-cooked oxtail stew made with miso and Guinness.

Next to Soho, which in autumn is a homely part of London. Those who suppose otherwise do not drink there frequently enough. Worth mentioning is The Devonshire, a soon-to-open behemoth of a pub that has been built around its welcome (we'll have news on this soon), though The French House (49 Dean Street, W1D, frenchhousesoho.com) is there already and a fixed and fuzzy institution. After half pints of lager and house white wine there are few dining rooms warmer than at The French. On the ever-changing menu, from Scottish chef Neil Borthwick, will be such delights as rich aligot and plump bavette, crispy calves brains with sauce gribiche, and, sometimes, baked scallops from Orkney, bringing a sauce that requires a side of wonderful frites.

So, yes, London is rammed full of curative locations, ones that save us from bitter winds. And, quickly, a note for those hoping to find solace but who still crave glamour. 20 Berkeley (20 Berkeley Street, W1J, 20berkeley.com), above Standard favourite The Nipperkin, is a fine option; arguably better yet would be Carlotta (77, 78 Marylebone High Street, W1U, bigmammagroup.com), the Big Mamma Group’s least preposterous (and therefore best) restaurant, where the food is as central as the aesthetic. Here is a place for good bowls of pasta and cocktails and lambrusco. In fact, if there is anywhere designed to cheer Londoners mottled by brown leaf blues, it is there. The cold has come. We must adapt.