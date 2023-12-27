Cotesbach: Teenager fatally injured in crash is named
A woman who died in a road crash in Leicestershire which injured six other people has been named.
Chloe Pearson, 18, was in a Citroen C3 which collided with a Mercedes CLK on the A426 Rugby Road, Cotesbach, at 20:30 GMT on 15 December.
Miss Pearson, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital but died two days later.
Her twin sister Abigale Pearson, who was also injured in the crash, said her family had been left heartbroken.
Abigale Pearson said: "The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister.
"I'm absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I've no longer got her by my side. Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again."
Her grandmother Elizabeth Pearson added: "Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life. She had just started her nursing career.
"It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart. We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning."
In addition to Chloe, six people were injured in the collision.
The driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers remained in hospital receiving treatment.
Abigale Pearson and another passenger from the same vehicle have since been discharged.
The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes both remained in hospital.
Leicestershire Police said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and urged anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to come forward if they have not already done so.
