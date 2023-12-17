Cotgrave and Keyworth leisure centres lined up for £4.1m refurbishment

Council bosses have outlined plans to spend £4.1m refurbishing two Nottinghamshire leisure centres.

Officials said they wanted to improve facilities at the complexes in Cotgrave and Keyworth and make them more energy efficient.

Rushcliffe Borough Council said centre in Cotgrave will get refurbished poolside changing rooms and a new spin studio.

Its dance studio is to be modernised and a new reception and toilets fitted.

The council said essential repairs would be carried out on the roof of Keyworth Leisure Centre while its toilets, changing room, gym and reception will also get a facelift.

If planning permission is granted, work will start at the end of 2024, the council said.

A £1.2m grant from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme will pay for the replacement of old boilers, in the Cotgrave building, with heat pumps.

A £50,000 government grant will also pay for new toilets in Cotgrave centre which are due to open in April.

