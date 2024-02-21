Cotswold Wildlife Park helps launch International War Animal Day

George, an 86-year-old Giant Tortoise, wore knitted purple poppies in tribute to the new animal memorial day

Animals at a wildlife park have been adorned in purple poppies to remember others who died alongside soldiers during conflicts.

Cotswold Wildlife Park, near Burford, Oxfordshire, had its residents help launch the inaugural International War Animal Day.

Saturday's remembrance event has been organised across the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada and France.

Horses, donkeys, dogs and pigeons were some who played key roles in battle.

People are being urged to mark the day by wearing a purple poppy, light a purple candle and fly the International War Animal flag.

Susan Osborne revealed the International War Animal flag while visiting Cotswold Wildlife Park

Susan Osborne, co-founder of The War Horse Memorial in Ascot, Berkshire, explained: "Historians tell us that without animals we wouldn't have won the first or the second world wars, I know it sounds ridiculous to believe, but it's so.

"Tens of millions of animals gave their lives, so that we might enjoy the freedom that we do today. They didn't ask to go, but they served nonetheless and we didn't thank them - it's about time we did."

Millions of animals have been used to help during wars, including horses

Ms Osborne visited the wildlife park to raise awareness for the new memorial day, which calls on members of the public to hold a moment of silence at 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

She is planning an event in Ascot by the War Horse Memorial statue, Poppy.

She added: "There are animals still involved in war and conflict, we know mules are involved and dogs sniff out humans under rubble, we know lots of animals are abandoned too. So they are still suffering today, but when we call on them, they don't let us down."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.