Coughlan sad there's no PG-version of 'Bridgerton'
Speaking at the U.S. premiere of the latest season of "Bridgerton," co-lead Nicola Coughlan says she'll be fast forwarding through her racy scenes in the costume drama. (May 14)
"My kids are disappointing," Kelsey Mayfield says in her viral TikTok video
With his “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel movie “Furiosa” gearing up for both its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its theatrical release later this month, director George Miller recently spoke to The Telegraph and reflected on the notorious feud that broke out between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron during the grueling …
"I don't think I've said that word in my entire life, in any form or fashion," Guthrie said, noting she was "dying of humiliation"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were filmed when God Save the King was sung during their tour of Nigeria. Watch the clip here…
The 'IF' star joked about Swift including his and Blake's Lively's kids' names in her music when asked about their fourth child on the 'Today' show
The actor praised his wife as "blessed from the heavens above with kindness, empathy, compassion, beauty and an abundance of musical talents"
Coronation Street revisits an emotional chapter from Abi Webster's past next week.
And I thought I was stubborn...
Fox on Monday became the third broadcast network (after CBS and NBC) to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what’s on hold until midseason? ♦ 9-1-1: Lone Star’s strikes-delayed Season 5 will air Mondays at 8/7c, leading into the new lifeguard …
Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline share a son and daughter
American Idol sent its own Fab Five to the most magical place on Earth this week for inspiration ahead of the most highly anticipated event of the season — which also happened to be the last live show before a winner is crowned. We’re talking about Disney Night, a time-honored tradition in which the show’s …
The actor also told PEOPLE that 'Young Sheldon' star Iain Armitage "doesn't need any" advice as he moves beyond the beloved sitcom
A video of Travis Kelce adorning Taylor Swift’s arms with kisses at a Las Vegas gala has gone viral. See the clip and learn more about their weekend.
A picture of #TheDress went viral in 2015, attracting the attention of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Nigeria and the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of gold Burberry heels that she first wore when she got divorced from Trevor Engelson in 2013.
The Duchess of Sussex wore the necklace from her late mother-in-law for the first time
OMG! That was the near-universal reaction among Taylor Swift fans to a picture circulating on social media of what appears to be a baby laying on the floor of the Paris venue where Swift was performing. Twitter user @jacnights13 shared a photo of a baby appearing to be asleep on a purple coat in the standing room …
The Bafta Television Awards saw a star-studded red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Princess Beatrice is set to take on a more visible role within the Royal Family during a particularly busy period for the monarchy. See details.
The film, set to debut at Cannes, is based on Vanessa Schneider's 2018 memoir "My Cousin Maria Schneider," which details the actress' experience filming Bernardo Bertolucci's 1973 film.