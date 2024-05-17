How could active hurricane season impact Florida home insurance costs?
With an active hurricane season predicted, that means growing worry for Florida's property insurance market.
A critical conversation continues in Palm Beach County-- how do we better prepare for what forecasters are expecting will be active hurricane season?
A bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding Florida's energy use is drawing mixed reaction as meteorologists and safety leaders prepare for what's forecasted to an active hurricane season.
June 1 is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season and it is also an important day in the insurance industry.
Thunderstorms blossomed in the warm, unstable air parked over the Prairies on Thursday, with accumulating hail reported across parts of Manitoba
In case you needed a visual reminder of why you are supposed to keep at least a 25-yard distance from bison and other national park wildlife.
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov
Docents have been keeping a close on the popular elephant seal, nicknamed “Necklace.”
FORT NELSON, B.C. — The mayor of a northeast British Columbia community threatened by wildfires is warning people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media. Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser says it's "insensitive" and "unconscionable" that images of properties destroyed by the Parker Lake wildfire outside Fort Nelson have been shared before owners were told of the damage by authorities. Fra
Dawn the moon bear is thriving at Animals Asia's Tam Dao sanctuary in Vietnam after her rescue from a bear bile farm
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.
A deadly and destructive complex of storms with hurricane-force wind gusts tore through Texas and downtown Houston Thursday. Here’s the latest.
Nationally, the average cost of gasoline dropped three cents in the past week.
Parts of Ontario and Quebec are set to enjoy a weeklong stretch of temperatures soaring above 20 C, thanks to an upper-level ridge
Europe's energy sector relies too much on China to entertain the idea of de-risking, the CEO of Siemens Energy said, reflecting the dilemma of an industry in need of supplies from the world's No.2 economy - but not the competition that comes with it. The comments by Christian Bruch come as global trade tensions with China are heating up, with the U.S. raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles this week and the European Union looking into similar steps to protect local players from unfair competition. Meantime, the EU has launched an investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers and whether they benefit from subsidies in their efforts to undercut the pricing of Western companies like Vestas, Nordex and GE Vernova.
Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a
The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa
The forecast for Canada’s long weekend ahead is a story of flawless outdoor plans or a series of makeshift indoor celebrations. Prepare ahead to make the most of it
Ford is soliciting manufacturing money-saving ideas for its electric vehicles in a new memo sent this week.
Residents were seen evacuating areas of Fort McMurray in Alberta as wildfires kept spreading on Tuesday, May 14.According to Alberta Wildfire, crews were battling an “out of control” forest fire south of Fort McMurray as of Thursday morning.This footage captured by Facebook user Faith De Ocampo Slater shows residents heading south on AB-63 on Tuesday.The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods on Wednesday, after others had already evacuated on Tuesday.One of the fires was about 19,820 hectares (77 square miles) as of Thursday, officials said. Credit: Faith De Ocampo Slater via Storyful