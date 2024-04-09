Could Doral bars shut down earlier in wake of mass shooting? City Council will discuss

Doral bars and nightclubs may soon see restrictions on how late they can stay open or sell alcohol in the wake of a mass shooting at a popular outdoor mall in Miami-Dade over the weekend that left two dead and six others injured.

The city council of Doral will hold a Wednesday workshop to evaluate and possibly change decade-old policies regarding alcohol sales, including the extended hours permits for several CityPlace Doral businesses. It’s unclear in what capacity the permits will be reviewed.

In a memo that Doral Mayor Christi Fraga drafted to the council: “It is imperative that we convene to thoroughly evaluate and potentially amend our current code and policies concerning times of operation related to alcohol sales, particularly in relation to nightclubs and entertainment venues.”

She went on to say that implementing “appropriate” hours of operation may enhance safety measures days after the deadly shooting at CityPlace.

In the wee hours Saturday morning, James Wayne Wood, 37, shot to death security guard George Alejandro Castellanos, 23, after he tried to intervene in an argument between Wood and another patron at Martini Bar. Two off-duty Doral officers raced over upon hearing gunshots and fired at Wood after a confrontation — killing him.

Six patrons were caught in the gunfire. At least one is in critical condition; others are stable. One of the officers who was struck in the upper thigh is expected to recover.

Extended hour permits under microscope?

CityPlace is a trendy gathering spot for residents and visitors that opened in 2017. Though the premier shopping center closes at 9 p.m., Martini Bar is one of a few businesses that remain open until 2 a.m. or later.

In the council’s Wednesday workshop, four businesses with an extended hours permit were listed for review: Kings Bowl, Kuba Kabana, Sure Shot Hospitality, and Why I Am.

None of the businesses could be immediately reached for comment.