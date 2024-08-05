Could there be a European Olympic team?
The idea of a joint European team is resurfacing in the run-up to the Paris Olympics, however its realisation raises more questions that it answers.
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
This wasn't the way French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati was expecting to reach new heights in his career.
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
Beach volleyball is one of my favorite sports at the Olympics. It's jus
PARIS (AP) — Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci was furious after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu lost her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches called for an inquiry that boosted Chiles' score and left Barbosu off the podium and crying on the floor at the Paris Olympics.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women's 200 meters Sunday and will not race for an individual medal at the Paris Games.
Look, we understand there’s a lot to keep track of this weekend at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Ryan Crouser remained the king of shot put, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce somehow missed th
Carlos Edriel Yulo might have only been an inch or two taller than his rivals when he stood in the center of the podium Saturday afternoon, but he had just accomplished something that put him head and shoulders above any man from his nation who’d ever competed at the Olympics.
PARIS (AP) — Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes lost a set for the first time in the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Forget about mixed relay. This was a one-woman show.
Team USA hurdler Freddie Crittenden explains why he jogged through a preliminary heat in the 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
The actor was spotted clapping after watching gymnast Simone Biles stick a landing during the vault finals
The U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team broke the world record in the opening round, but the final had a different outcome.
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles paced on the far end of the track, hands folded over the top of his head, wistfully looking up at a scoreboard that would, sooner or later, flash an answer he’s been seeking over three sweat-soaked years.
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
PARIS (AP) — There are NBA champions, All-Star selections and award winners all over the men's basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s government on Monday called on French authorities to investigate an incident at the Paris Olympics men’s doubles badminton final against China when a supporter had her sign reading, “Let’s go Taiwan,” ripped from her hands and torn up.
Jordan Chiles originally found herself in fifth place and off the podium. But a scoring change boosted her to a bronze medal. See her reaction.