Could ex-Panthers coach Frank Reich win big on the sale of his Charlotte home?

Having lost so much on the field, fired Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich may hope for a big win off the turf through the sale of his south Charlotte estate.

Reich and his wife Linda’s 5,200-square-foot home on Arbor Way in the Foxcroft neighborhood is on the market for $3.85 million, according to its listing by Compass Realtor Linda Davis.

The Reichs bought the home in March for $3.45 million from Laura Merling and Calum Macrae, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

The Macraes paid $2.715 million for the estate in October 2018 from Charlotte-based Grandfather Homes Inc., Mecklenburg County property tax records show.

Axios Charlotte first reported Reich’s home is for sale.

The home and land have a 2023 tax-appraised value of about $2.9 million, according to county records.

Frank Reich’s time with the Carolina Panthers

After a 1-10 start to the 2023-24 NFL season, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fired Reich in November, nearly 10 months after hiring him.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer at the time, Reich said he was sorry he couldn’t re-steer the Panthers in the short time he was given.

Reich was the Panthers’ starting quarterback for the team’s first-ever game in 1995.

Frank Reich’s ‘masterfully crafted’ home listing

As for the Reichs home:

“Modern masterpiece,” is how Premier Sotheby’s described it in a news release announcing its sale to the Reichs.

“A commanding estate,” Premier Sotheby’s continued in the first sentence of the release.

Grandfather Homes built the “masterfully crafted” home, Premier Sotheby’s described the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom residence.

Charlotte-based Greg Perry designed the home, which has an open floor plan with classic architectural elements, bluestone floors, custom built-ins and masonry fireplaces.

Exterior of newly-purchased property in south Charlotte by new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich.

The home also features a gourmet chef’s kitchen and “an elegant owner’s suite” that “provides a relaxing retreat,” according to its listing.

“Effortlessly integrating indoor-outdoor living, the home features a covered veranda and fire pit,” according to Premier Sotheby’s.

“Situated in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in South Park, this stunning residence is perfectly placed near Charlotte’s city center,” Premier Sotheby’s Realtor Jessica Grier said of in the release. “We recognized that it would attract a special buyer, but this far exceeded any of our expectations.”