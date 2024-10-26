Could this be the first 20-degree Halloween in 20 years for southern Ontario?

With Halloween now less than a week away, all eyes are on the forecast as eager trick-or-treaters put the finishing touches on costumes. For some, the final costume plan may involve the weather conditions, especially since late October can be an unpredictable time in southern Ontario.

Most years, the costumes will require a bulky jacket underneath, or even a hat and mitts to keep warm during the evening trick-or-treat times. It's not unusual to get caught in wicked winds or wet weather, and we certainly can't rule out a more wintry spin on the Halloween forecast some years.

That's why some may be taking a second or third look at the current long range forecast, one that features the return of 20-degree temperatures in time for Halloween for next week! While the temperature trend looks to be a complete treat, the timing for some unsettled weather will need to be watched more closely.

Baron - Ontario warmth next week

Back to the crisp and chilly fall weather this weekend

After spending recent days in what felt like a late summer-like blast of warmth, more typical weather for late October arrives through the weekend. That's after a cross-country low makes its way eastwards, significantly cooling temperatures across most provinces in its wake. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, blustery, and seasonably cool, with scattered showers and the chance for lake-effect showers, as well. Monday will remain quite chilly, especially during the morning hours, with a widespread frost and freeze threat spanning southern Ontario.

By Tuesday however, temperatures will start to rebound quickly as a warm front advances across the region, bringing back the double-digit daytime temperatures, which will sit at least 10-15°C above seasonal.

Southern Ontarians treated to a 20-degree Halloween?

Temperatures will approach and could even exceed the 20-degree mark on Wednesday, remaining exceptionally mild for Halloween on Thursday, as well.

With a gusty southwest wind, there's the potential for some locations to set new record warm temperatures for October 31.

Baron - Thursday temp departure from normal highs in Ontario

In fact, this could end up being the first 20°C Halloween in both Toronto and Ottawa since all the way back in 2003 -- the 21-year stretch southern Ontarians have been waiting for!

While temperatures will surely be a treat for Halloween, the weather conditions could be a little trickier to plan for.

Baron - Ontario Halloween precipitation forecast

It looks like a cold front will bring a period of showers during the day on Thursday, though the timing is still uncertain at this point. You'll want to continue to check back as we fine tune the trick-or-treat forecast.

Changeable temperatures are expected as we kick off November, though should still tip to the warm side of seasonal to start. There's the potential for a cooler pattern change as we get deeper into mid and late November.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across southern Ontario.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Pixabay