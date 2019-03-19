Could gamer be esport's Ryan Giggs?

Plenty of Welshmen have pulled on the famous red jersey of Manchester United such as Ryan Giggs, Mickey Thomas and Mark Hughes.

Now 17-year-old gamer Josh Jones will be the next after winning the chance to represent the Red Devils at the ePremier League Grand Final.

Josh spends up to four hours every night playing video game FIFA 19 and it paid off when he knocked out competition from 2,000 other gamers for the "honour".

All 20 Premier League sides will be represented at the two-day event in London this week.

He said: "It's a great feeling being able to represent the club that I have supported all my life."