Could Gatwick’s second runway plans be hindered by public transport rules?

Plans for Gatwick’s second runway could be hindered by a potential public transport stipulation that the airport argues is unachievable due to strikes and train capacity.

Ministers are exploring whether to impose planning rules that would mean a second Gatwick runway could only open if 54 per cent of passengers arriving at the airport use public transport to get there.

The number of passengers using buses or trains to get to Gatwick before their flight would have to rise by 10 per cent if ministers imposed these rules. In 2022 and 2023, 44 per cent of passengers arrived via public transport.

However, the airport has argued that the persistent problems that public transport faces, including staff strikes, train capacity and timetabling, means that there is a limited chance to push up the figures, The Times reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatwick’s second runway is currently only available for aircraft as a taxiway, and is in operation only when the main runway is out of use.

Gatwick asserts that the rules on public transport were “unnecessary, unreasonable and should not be imposed”.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has until 27 February to decide whether to grant the airport a development consent order (DCO) to expand.

In August 2024, the planning inspectorate’s examination of the runway plans concluded, so it is now over to the government to make a final decision on the proposal.

The planning inspectorate’s requirement is that “at least 54 per cent of passengers travelling to the airport used public transport in the monitored year [the year before the runway enters operation], the outlet reported.

“Should this public transport mode share not be achieved then the undertaker shall not use the following: (i) Simultaneous operational use of the northern runway; and (ii) Pier 7 [a new 101,000 square metre terminal extension] and associated stands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Ms Alexander, Tim Norwood, Gatwick’s chief planning officer, wrote in response: “As currently worded this draft requirement would entirely prevent the use of (and therefore, in reality, investment in) this nationally important infrastructure if a forecast mode share target was not met, no matter how small or immaterial the level of non-achievement.”

“A requirement not to operate nationally important infrastructure (after investing billons [sic] of pounds) potentially due to factors outside of the applicant's control, and without any evidence that the effects would be harmful,” he added.

The northern runway plans are expected to see passenger numbers grow from just over 40 million to 75 million by the late 2030s, the airport says, as well as creating 14,000 jobs and injecting £1bn into the region’s economy every year.

Gatwick’s planning application has proposed repositioning the centre line of the second runway 12 metres north to allow dual runway operations in line with international safety standards.

The airport says its proposal is “low impact” and if given the green light, construction would only happen within the current airport boundary.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an article for The Independent, chief executive Stewart Wingate wrote in December: “London’s airports are already reaching capacity and demand is forecast to grow by more than 30 million passengers by 2030. We are already full at peak times.”

“If the government wants to act fast, find ways to incentivise investment and stimulate economic growth, then approving London Gatwick’s plan seems an obvious choice.”

In a further statement to The Independent, Mr Wingate said: “We welcome the support shown by the Chancellor in backing airport growth. Our privately financed, £2.2bn shovel-ready plans to bring the Northern Runway into routine use will create 14,000 jobs and generate £1bn a year in economic benefits.

“The Government has made it clear they do not want to delay major infrastructure projects and our deliverable plans can be a major part of the drive for UK growth.

“We are already contributing over £5.5bn to the UK economy and supporting more than 76,000 jobs, but unless we can access greater airport capacity the UK will miss out on opportunities to enhance global connectivity and unlock further opportunities for trade, tourism and job creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project, which is due for a government decision by the end of February, could be operational by the end of the decade, if approved with the right conditions to allow quick implementation.

"We have put forward a strong and compelling case focused around making best use of our existing infrastructure, minimising noise and environmental impacts and meeting the four ‘tests’ for airport expansion set by Labour.”

A DfT spokesperson told The Independent: As this is a live application that will be determined by the Department, it would not be appropriate to comment.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast