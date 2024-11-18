Glastonbury 2025 tickets sell out in 35 minutes - but who could headline next year's festival?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 sold out in just 35 minutes on Sunday, November 17, despite headliners not having yet been announced.

While it’s notoriously difficult to get tickets, many vying for them were left empty-handed and frustrated with the festival’s new ticket sale system. It comes after the first batch of tickets for next year’s festival, which came as a package with coach transfers, sold out in 30 minutes on Thursday (November 14).

Although the general sale may be over, there are several other routes into the festival for those set on attending next year. Others, meanwhile, have turned their attention to who could be headlining the festival when it returns to Worthy Farm in June – especially with the likes of Sam Fender and Tate McRae announcing new albums.

Oasis have ruled themselves out of headlining after confirming their tour would not be taking in any festivals.

The Gallagher brothers and their bandmates have now added extra dates to their reunion concert series but this will not see their first appearance at Worthy Farm since 2004.

Having been considered a favourite to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage, there is still an unclaimed slot for Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

In 2024, the festival was headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, and next year will be the final festival for a while as it is set to take a fallow year in 2026.

While no headliners have been announced, here are some of the names in the frame:

Sam Fender

Sam Fender sold out St James’ Park in 2022 (Owen Humphreys / PA)

The Geordie singer is returning in February with a huge third album, titled People Watching, and would be well-positioned to bring his working-class rock to the biggest stage.

Fender has already sold out his local St James’ Park and has been tipped to make a breakthrough to superstardom at Glastonbury next year.

Madonna

Madonna has a fan in Emily Eavis (Yui Mok / PA)

The queen of pop has never graced Worthy Farm, but has a fan in festival organiser Emily Eavis.

Madonna has now finished her Celebration world tour and has not finalised her plans for 2025 - which is 20 years past her Confessions of a Dancefloor album if she wanted to celebrate.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo packed a crowd at The Other Stage in 2022 (Ben Birchall / PA Archive)

With Billie Eilish having headlined in 2022, Glastonbury is not adverse to promoting the next generation of US singers.

That same year, Rodrigo drew a huge crowd to The Other Stage and she looks primed to step up on the back of her second album Guts.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX could turn heads with a performance (Ian West / PA Wire)

The indie pop star did not perform in 2024 but her influence was felt as fans proudly flew flags in the style of her album Brat.

With the cultural phenomenon being tapped into by Sadiq Khan and Kamala Harris this summer, could Charli XCX build on her rising fame and headline Glastonbury?

Green Day

Billie Joe Armstrong – a Glastonbury virgin (PA)

Amazingly, the pop-punk trio have never played Glastonbury. While their landmark Dookie and American Idiot albums were released 30 and 20 years ago respectively, they have a loyal fanbase - as a recent sell-out Wembley date shows.

AC/DC

Angus Young has a dress sense to live up to his surname if not a date of birth (AFP via Getty Images)

Another huge name to never set foot in Worthy Farm are AC/DC despite saying in 2014 they would play the Pyramid Stage if the call ever came.

Glastonbury has seen ageing rockers The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Paul McCartney and The Cure all headline in recent years, so there is precedent there.

Harry Styles

Could Harry Styles be your headliner? (Ian West / PA Archive)

The former One Direction singer has had a quieter past couple of years after his 2022 ubiquity that saw him headline solo shows at Wembley Stadium.

Styles is said to be working on an album to follow up Harry’s House and has festival pedigree having previously headlined Coachella.

Rihanna

Rihanna has been a reclusive figure in recent years (Ian West / PA Archive)

Fans have been hoping for nearly a decade that the reclusive star will release another album - and if 2025 is that year, then a Glastonbury performance could follow.

Rihanna has recently focused her efforts on her Fenty beauty range and starting a family with US rapper A$AP Rocky, but she did perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023.

Eminem

Eminem scored a UK number one with The Death of Slim Shady (Jeremy Deputat / PA Media)

And finally, the US rapper could be well placed to finally (coup de) grace Glastonbury on the back of his recent LP The Death of Slim Shady.

His huge back catalogue continues to remain popular, with his two greatest hits albums reaching streaming milestones.